Ohio State entertained a very promising group of visitors recently for its annual Friday Night Lights camp. Among the intriguing class of 2020 prospects was Bay City (Mich.) Central wide receiver Devell Washington. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound prospect was then offered by the Buckeyes a few days after his appearance.

"FNL was awesome," said Washington. "The atmosphere was amazing and there was a lot of good competition. My visit went well. I had great conversations with coach (Zach) Smith, coach (Urban) Meyer and coach (Taver) Johnson. The facilities are out of this world and the coaches are honest and genuine. I clicked right away with all of the coaches."

The news of the offer days later was icing on the cake for Washington.

"I spoke to coach Taver Johnson on the phone and he basically told me that coach Meyer and coach Smith were impressed with me and he said we need to make you a Buckeye," he added.

So far, Washington has been impressed with Ohio State and the total package he believes the program provides its student-athletes.

"I loved everything about OSU," he continued. "The facilities, coaches, and I love that they are an NFL factory. It’s crazy to see pictures of Zeke, Bosa, and Mike Thomas just all over the place. Outside of football, I really enjoyed coach Stamp’s (Ryan Stamper) Real Life Wednesdays presentation."

The Buckeyes have made a good first impression here for the big pass-catcher and he expects to be in Columbus more frequently moving forward.

"Ohio State is really, really high right now," he stated. "I felt like I was already at home when I visited there. I plan to attend a few games (this fall). I can’t wait to see the Shoe filled up."

Washington holds early offers from Michigan and Cincinnati, among others. He is also reporting interest from Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Penn State, and Purdue.

