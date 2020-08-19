BuckeyeGrove - Warren releases open letter, says fall sports decision won't be revisited

Many parties have clamored for answers from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren since the conference announced it would postpone its fall sports season on Aug. 11, and Warren attempted to address some of those questions Wednesday.

In an open letter to the Big Ten community, Warren touched on the vote among Big Ten administrators and listed several factors that led to the ultimate decision. Warren also said that the decision will not be revisited.

"The decision was thorough and deliberative, and based on sound feedback, guidance and advice from medical experts. Despite the decision to postpone fall sports, we continue our work to find a path forward that creates a healthy and safe environment for all Big Ten student-athletes to compete in the sports they love in a manner that helps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protects both student-athletes and the surrounding communities," the letter reads in part.

Warren said the vote, which has come into question due to recent comments from Big Ten administrators about its ambiguity, was made by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, and was "overwhelmingly in support" of postponement.

Just six days before the Big Ten announced its decision to postpone, the conference released a revised season schedule featuring conference-only matchups for each team and a date for the Big Ten Championship game.

Warren said he understands the disappointment in regards to the postponement coming less than a week after the schedule release.

"From the beginning, we consistently communicated our commitment to cautiously proceed one day at a time with the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes at the center of our decision-making process," the letter said. "That is why we took simultaneous paths in releasing the football schedule, while also diligently monitoring the spread of the virus, testing, and medical concerns as student-athletes were transitioning to full-contact practice."

Warren's letter listed the "primary factors" that led to the ultimate decision from Big Ten administrators, the main bullet points of which can be read in full below:

"Transmission rates continue to rise at an alarming rate with little indication from medical experts that our campuses, communities or country could gain control of the spread of the virus prior to the start of competition.

There is simply too much we do not know about the virus, recovery from infection, and longer-term effects. While the data on cardiomyopathy is preliminary and incomplete, the uncertain risk was unacceptable at this time.

Concerns surrounding contact tracing still exist, including the inability to social distance in contact sports pursuant to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. While risk mitigation processes (e.g., physical distancing, face coverings, proper hygiene, etc.) can be implemented across campus for the student body population, it became clear those processes could not be fully implemented in contact sports."

Read the full open letter here.