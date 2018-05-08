GWINNETT, Ga. – Rivals250 cornerback Warren Burrell is already sitting with more than two dozen offers and has his choice of schools from across the nation. The 5-foot-11, 165-pounder is the nation's No. 250 player according to Rivals.com and one of the more sought-after players from the Peachtree State.

The Buckeyes have not been shy in their pursuit of Burrell and that led to a game weekend visit last season when Burrell checked out Ohio State hosting Michigan State in a game where the Buckeyes blew out the Spartans.

"It was great, that was my first time ever up there," Burrell said. "To be up there watching the game and a blowout like that, it was really impressive. I got to talk to coach Meyer and coach Coombs while he was there and the rest of the staff. I had a good experience."

Kerry Coombs was one of the coaches who talked to Burrell the most before he left to take a position on Mike Vrabel's staff with the Tennessee Titans. Now Taver Johnson has stepped up to talk with Burrell about the Buckeyes.

What stood out most about Burrell's visit in 2017?

"Me being a corner, I mostly watched the game to watch the corner play, just press man, that is what I like to play," Burrell said. "That was really attractive to me, just watching them play my favorite type of defense. That was really good."

It does not hurt that the Buckeyes have had a strong run recently in putting corners in the first round of the NFL Draft. Burrell admits that it is something that really draws him to Ohio State.

"It is amazing to have the opportunity to play there because their tradition of first rounders, not just first rounders but first round DBs," Burrell said. "it is really just amazing to have the opportunity to be a part of that brotherhood."

Burrell's list of nearly 30 offers is pretty hard to manage and he hopes to get the list to a much more concise list of teams.

"The goal is to get it down to five because you can only (take) five officials," Burrell said. "There really is no need to go above that."

Look for that cut to come in the coming weeks. Burrell was not ready to tip his hand but said that the Buckeyes have a really good shot of making the cut.