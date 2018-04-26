Cornerback Denzel Ward will begin his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns after being selected as the No. 4 overall pick in the first-round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

A former three-star recruit from Macedonia, Ohio, Ward had a breakout season in 2017 after earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2016. Named as a first-team All-American, the 5-foot-10 cornerback led the team with 15 pass deflections, recording 24 through his career at Ohio State. He also added two tackles for loss and two interceptions last season.

In the season opener against Indiana, Ward made a huge splash, setting the tone for his breakout campaign. He recorded a career high five pass deflections, recording an interception.

Ward helped lead the Buckeyes to the fifth-best pass defense in the conference in 2017. Allowing 195.7 passing yards per game, the Ohio State secondary gave up an average of 6.1 yards per pass attempt, with opposing quarterbacks completing 55 percent of throws.

After sitting out Ohio State’s Cotton Bowl win over USC, Ward showed what he could do during the 2018 NFL Combine. He tied with Tulane defensive back Parry Nickerson and LSU defensive back Donte Jackson for the fastest 40-yard dash, running a 4.32. He also recorded the second-best vertical jump (39 inches) and the best broad jump (136 inches).

Ward is the seventh cornerback to be selected from Ohio State since the 2014 draft and the fourth in two years to be selected in the first round.