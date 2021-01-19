BuckeyeGrove - Walker embracing new role: 'Right now, he’s 2-0 as an assistant coach'

Ohio State is undefeated without its starting senior point guard.

Though that 2-0 record certainly seems like a testament to the Buckeyes’ malleability and willingness to adapt, Chris Holtmann doesn’t want the ever-present importance of C.J. Walker to go unappreciated.

The fifth-year guard has translated his normal, on-court leadership to a spot on the Ohio State bench during wins over Northwestern and Illinois.

“Well, he can put these wins on his resume when he gets into coaching,” Holtmann said following an 87-81 victory over Illinois. “Right now, he’s 2-0 as an assistant coach, for sure.”

Walker is constantly engaged, whether it's talking to teammates on the sideline, barking at players from the bench, or joining huddles during timeouts.

After he was ruled out indefinitely with torn ligaments in his hand, major questions arose about Ohio State’s ability to handle the ball and keep itself together in big moments.



So far, so good-- for the most part.

Both Northwestern and Illinois put together decent-sized comebacks late in the second half against the Buckeyes, who struggled to find an offensive rhythm against physical, full-court pressure.

For a team committing turnovers at one of the lowest rates in the country, 25 combined giveaways in the past two games have been a brutal reminder of the stability and confidence Walker normally provides.

“We’ve felt C.J.’s absence in our press attack, late in games, as much as anything,” Holtmann said. “His ability to calm us down, make the right play, get fouled, make free throws, handle the ball. I also think it’s hurt us a little bit trying to initiate some offense against Illinois, against their pressure.”