BuckeyeGrove - Walker embracing 'all-or-nothing' mindset in final season

After two seasons at Florida State, a transfer, and one year getting used to Columbus, C.J. Walker is in his element.

One of two seniors with experience at Ohio State, Walker is embracing his final run as the primary point guard for the Buckeyes.



“This is my last year,” Walker said last week. “I only got one more go-around. There’s no coming back, there’s no regret left.”

In his first 20 games in Chris Holtmann’s program, Walker looked new and a little bit lost. He struggled to find a natural balance between playmaking and shooting, and split time at point guard with freshman D.J. Carton.

He was quickly forced into a much more important role when Carton took a leave of absence from the program and eventually transferred. Walker played the rest of the season without a consistent backup point guard and took on a larger presence on both ends of the court.

In his final 11 games of last season, Walker averaged 33.1 minutes per game. His scoring output jumped from 7.5 to 11.1 points per contest and his assist numbers rose significantly as well.



It was clear there was a more confident leader on the court in the final stretch.

“I feel like last year towards the end of the season- 10, 12 games- it really motivated me to show what I can do in the Big Ten, for myself and for my teammates,” Walker said.

Over the off-season, Walker said his focus was on staying “confident and consistent.” The point guard added that he takes additional shots before and after every team session following an inconsistent shooting season as a junior.



Holtmann knows senior point guards have a massive impact in college basketball. He was pleased with where Walker ended up last season, but added that there is more to be done, emphasizing the impact his primary leader can have on the defensive end after stepping up late last season.

“It was really good to see him and Duane flourish together last year in the back court,” Holtmann said of his point guard. “They really did in our stretch run. We’re gonna need him to take another step forward in every area- be a little bit more consistent shooting the ball, be a little bit more highly detailed defensively, because sometimes he’s gonna guard the best perimeter, and continue to lead at the high level he has.”