BuckeyeGrove - Walker cherishing every moment of final run with Ohio State

Walker cherishing every moment of final run with Ohio State
It’s fair to say C.J. Walker is in unfamiliar territory right now.
Not only is the Ohio State senior guard still recovering from the most significant injury of his college career, but he's also coming off the bench consistently for the first time since his freshman year at Florida State.
Walker’s fifth collegiate season has been far from ideal.
Still, the Buckeye captain is taking a glass-half-full approach, no matter how strange the finale is to his already-unpredictable career in Columbus.
“C.J. wants to play. Like any young man, he wants to play minutes. He’s been in there in virtually every late-game situation,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said on Friday afternoon. “He loves to play and he loves his team.”
After a mostly-successful opening season at Ohio State was marred by the absence of an NCAA Tournament, expectations were high for the point guard-- who makes up 50 percent of his team’s senior class-- entering the 2020-21 campaign.
This was a new-look Ohio State team. The Wesson brothers, D.J. Carton, and Luther Muhammad were gone. Some of their production had to be taken over by the pass-first Walker, right?
Maybe not.
Battling an ever-worsening ligament issue in his right hand, Walker crawled to a historically slow start, shooting 30 percent from the field through his first 11 games and struggling to find the control and confidence he had displayed last February and March.
Maybe a break was just what the doctor ordered (actually, it was literally what the doctor ordered).
Since returning from his four-game absence in January, Walker has eased into an unfamiliar bench role, providing stability on offense and stellar free throw shooting in late-game situations.
“He’s given us some things on both ends that have been really good, but particularly, it allows us to play more guys, it provides us another paint touch threat, another ball-handler, and a guy at the point of attack defensively that can really help us,” Holtmann said. “We need that from him.”
Leaving a mark best believe❤️ pic.twitter.com/dUAZP9BUXj— Cj Walker (@cjwalk13) February 5, 2021
But perhaps most important of all, Walker's return gives Ohio State the experienced point guard every successful team needs so badly come March.
In a conference like the Big Ten, where seemingly every game runs down to the wire, having a heady ball-handler who makes the right decision more times than not is critical.
“I thought when he was out, there were some games where we clearly wore down our ball-handling,” Holtmann said. “Just to have him back has been phenomenal. He’s been who he is. I’m happy to see him.”
The fact that Walker has been able to return from injury and quickly work his way back into a major spot in Holtmann's rotation becomes even more impressive when looking at the immediate success Ohio State found without him.
As soon as the senior went down, his team went on a tear, notching a pair of ranked victories (over Rutgers and Illinois, respectively) and winning three of four without their usual point guard.
Since his return, however, the Buckeyes have been even better, winning five consecutive games in which Walker has played at least 24 minutes.
“It’s a credit to him that he’s been able to come back, assimilate to a group that was winning some games, and also help us continue to perform at a really high level,” Holtmann said.
Over five seasons, Walker has recorded 106 victories and three NCAA Tournament appearances. Those totals will only go up as his final season of college basketball enters its home stretch.
Above the statistics, starts, and quantifiable impact, C.J. Walker is a winner. Plain and simple.
“He just missed it so bad that he was like, ‘Hey, if I gotta come back a little bit early, I gotta come back a little bit early. I don’t wanna be out the last couple games,’” Holtmann said of his senior point guard's consistent injury woes.
“I think everybody understands-- this is his last year. He’s gonna go on and play professionally after this, and he wanted to play in every game.”