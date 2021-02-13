BuckeyeGrove - Walker cherishing every moment of final run with Ohio State

It’s fair to say C.J. Walker is in unfamiliar territory right now.

Not only is the Ohio State senior guard still recovering from the most significant injury of his college career, but he's also coming off the bench consistently for the first time since his freshman year at Florida State.

Walker’s fifth collegiate season has been far from ideal.



Still, the Buckeye captain is taking a glass-half-full approach, no matter how strange the finale is to his already-unpredictable career in Columbus.

“C.J. wants to play. Like any young man, he wants to play minutes. He’s been in there in virtually every late-game situation,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said on Friday afternoon. “He loves to play and he loves his team.”

After a mostly-successful opening season at Ohio State was marred by the absence of an NCAA Tournament, expectations were high for the point guard-- who makes up 50 percent of his team’s senior class-- entering the 2020-21 campaign.



This was a new-look Ohio State team. The Wesson brothers, D.J. Carton, and Luther Muhammad were gone. Some of their production had to be taken over by the pass-first Walker, right?



Maybe not.

Battling an ever-worsening ligament issue in his right hand, Walker crawled to a historically slow start, shooting 30 percent from the field through his first 11 games and struggling to find the control and confidence he had displayed last February and March.

Maybe a break was just what the doctor ordered (actually, it was literally what the doctor ordered).



Since returning from his four-game absence in January, Walker has eased into an unfamiliar bench role, providing stability on offense and stellar free throw shooting in late-game situations.

“He’s given us some things on both ends that have been really good, but particularly, it allows us to play more guys, it provides us another paint touch threat, another ball-handler, and a guy at the point of attack defensively that can really help us,” Holtmann said. “We need that from him.”