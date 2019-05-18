SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – College recruiters cannot come to the state of Arizona and not hit Saguaro high school. The school has produced the likes of Byron Murphy, Christian Kirk and Kelee Ringo among others and has a bright future with a crop of younger players that include potential stars like offensive lineman Bram Walden out of the class of 2021.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pounder already holds double-digit offers with two years to go and these are not small offers with schools like Ohio State, USC, Oregon, Texas A&M, Michigan and hometown Arizona State among the schools to have gotten on board at this early stage.

"It is a tremendous blessing that I have been put in this situation by amazing coaches… and my family always being here with me and colleges seeing how good I am, and they truly think that I am good enough to play at their programs," Walden said. "It is a true honor."

Walden admitted that he was shocked when he found out that the Buckeyes have offered him and that it was 'insane' and 'crazy'. He has had a chance to talk with Ohio State offensive coach Michael Yurcich here in the early stages of the process and looks forward to getting to know more of the Ohio State coaches as he goes through this journey.

"I talked to him on the phone and we had a good talk and he is a really cool guy and it was fun talking to him," Walden added. "I can't wait to build a better bond with the coaching staff at Ohio State."

The Phoenix/Scottsdale area may be home to a lot of Ohio transplants, but it certainly is still a great distance from Columbus (Ohio) and Walden is still really trying to learn more about the Buckeyes at this point. As an offensive lineman, there is one guy in particular that everyone seems to know.

"I know Orlando Pace, he is a really good offensive linemen," Walden said. "I don't know a lot about Ohio State's background, but I know they are a really good program every year, produce amazing players for the NFL and set you up for a really good career over there."

As a young guy, Walden admits that he is just starting to get his feet wet with the whole process. Fortunately for him, he knows a lot of guys who have gone through this process before and can look to them for advice.

"They just said to take my time and let the process come to (me) and that I don’t need to rush it, just take all the time," Walden said. "(That I) have two years left and it will all come to me."

This summer will be important for Walden as he gets out and starts seeing some schools in person.

"I am going to start taking more visits," Walden said. "I have not taken any yet because I want my family to go with me. But this summer I am going to take as many visits as I can."

When asked about where he might get to, Walden had a long list of schools that included Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, Utah, Colorado, Auburn and LSU. He wants to get out to as many schools as possible as he starts to learn more about what each program is all about.

What is important for Walden?

"Academics and I want to learn how their offense is played," Walden said. "I want to see their lifting programs and their campus and what is around the school and what are the fun things to do outside of the school. And how they treat your family and welcome you in over there."