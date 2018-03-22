COLUMBUS, Ohio- As 17 players take the field on Thursday afternoon for Ohio State’s pro day, two veteran receivers will be watching from the sideline.

After the end of the season, it was unclear whether or not Parris Campbell or Johnnie Dixon would leave for the NFL or stay for their final season in Columbus. Now, as many of the former teammates transition to the pros, these two wide receivers have one more season to increase their draft stock before being a part of this same process.

Campbell is excited to see his former teammates go through this process. However, he is also using it as a learning experience.

“Just to see those guys going through the process that I one day want to go through,” Campbell said. “It’s motivational just because you’ve played with those guys, you’ve grown close to those guys, you have a relationship with those guys.”

Watching players like quarterback J.T. Barrett and offensive lineman Jamarco Jones work out for NFL scouts reminded Dixon of why he decided to stay in the first place. Last season, he led the team in touchdown receptions, connecting with Barrett in the endzone eight times. However, after an inconsistent end to the 2017 season, recording only one catch in the final five games of the season, Dixon found it best to remain for his senior season.

For Dixon, his decision to stay did not only have to do with him.

“It’s a big decision and a big step for us,” Dixon said. “We’re here also to better our families’ lives. Not just football. A big part of that was actually just knowing that you have to support your family and know that you're making the right decision.”

With another season under the leadership of offensive coordinators Kevin Wilson and Ryan Day, Campbell hopes that his role, both as a receiver and as an h-back, will be refined. Last season, he was the second-leading receiver for the Buckeyes, leading the receivers with an average of 44.9 receiving yards per game.

However, with another season in the Ohio State offense, Campbell feels like he, and the other older receivers, will get an opportunity to utilize their skills more.

“I said it when they first got here, they’ve got a whole lot of swag,” Campbell said. “They want to open up the playbook and allow us to have more opportunities in the passing game.”

In the upcoming season, it will not only be about being skilled in the receiver room. With a group of veteran guys coming back from the Barrett-era, the wide receivers will work with a new quarterback at the start of the 2018 season.

According to Dixon, the older receivers have a responsibility in the development of the new starting quarterback.

“I can definitely see those guys stepping up and trying to be a leader,” Dixon said. “Also, they don’t have to do it on their own. We have a lot of veteran receivers and we can come out and we can set the tone as well.”

Even with all the work that needs to be put in for both Campbell and Dixon during their last season at Ohio State, there is no denying on what their long-term goal is for this season. As both players watch from the sidelines at Pro Day on Thursday, they are getting a glimpse of their future self.

“You know with another year, with more preparation and more time, you’ll get better every day, and you can be there next year,” Campbell said.