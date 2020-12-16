BuckeyeGrove - Wade wins Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year award

For the first time since the award’s inception in 2011, an Ohio State player has won the Big Ten’s Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year honor.

Redshirt junior cornerback Shaun Wade was named the winner of the award Tuesday, and he was also selected first-team All-Big Ten as the conference continues to roll out its regular season awards.

Wade, a preseason AP All-American and the only returning starter on the Ohio State secondary, made the switch from slot corner to outside corner this season, as last year’s starters on the outside, Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette, were each picked in the first round of this past NFL Draft.

But even though Wade announced he would return for a fourth season in the program after the conclusion of the 2019 campaign, the former five-star high school prospect nearly didn’t play for the Buckeyes this season.

RELATED: Wade: Buckeyes must blow out Wildcats ahead of CFP decision

A little over a month after the Big Ten postponed its fall football season in August, Wade declared for the NFL Draft, following in the footsteps of redshirt junior guard and fellow projected first-round pick Wyatt Davis, who did so just a few days prior.

But two days after Wade declared, the Big Ten announced that it would reinstate the season, and it didn’t take long for both Wade and Davis to commit to returning to Columbus to finish out another season with the Buckeyes.

Ohio State has played just five games this season, but Wade has made interceptions in the Buckeyes’ past two in a row, including a crucial pick-six in the second half of a close game with Indiana that served as Wade’s first career touchdown.

With three passes defended, Wade ranks second on the team, and his 15 total tackles are tied for fifth-most, and tied for the most among Buckeye defensive backs.

Despite Ohio State’s impressive NFL pipeline at the defensive back, which includes eight first-round draft picks at the position since 2014, no Buckeye had won the award before Wade.

In fact, Iowa claims the most winners, with four since the honor was first bestowed upon Nebraska cornerback Alonzo Dennard in 2011.

Iowa’s Micah Hyde, Desmond King, Josh Jackson and Amani Hooker have all won the award, and Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. took it home last season.