BuckeyeGrove - Wade, Werner headline seven Buckeyes on All-Big Ten defense

To join the nine Buckeyes that made the All-Big Ten offense on Tuesday, seven Ohio State players were named to the conference’s first, second or third All-Big Ten defensive teams on Wednesday.

Redshirt junior cornerback Shaun Wade and senior linebacker Pete Werner were the lone Buckeyes to earn a first team distinction.

Wade leads the team with two interceptions, and his fifth in total tackles with 15.

Both Wade and Werner made position changes ahead of this season, with Wade moving from the slot to the outside, and Werner moving from his typical outside Sam linebacker position to replace Malik Harrison at the inside Will linebacker spot.

The move has paid dividends for Werner, whose 32 total tackles are 10 more than the next best Buckeye this season. Werner is also third on the team with 2.5 tackles for loss, and is one of 10 Ohio State players to have recorded a sack this season.

Two members of Larry Johnson’s defensive line earned second team nods, as sophomore defensive end Zach Harrison and junior defensive tackle Tommy Togiai were each given the distinction on Wednesday.