BuckeyeGrove - Wade, Werner headline seven Buckeyes on All-Big Ten defense

Wade, Werner headline seven Buckeyes on All-Big Ten defense
To join the nine Buckeyes that made the All-Big Ten offense on Tuesday, seven Ohio State players were named to the conference’s first, second or third All-Big Ten defensive teams on Wednesday.
Redshirt junior cornerback Shaun Wade and senior linebacker Pete Werner were the lone Buckeyes to earn a first team distinction.
Wade leads the team with two interceptions, and his fifth in total tackles with 15.
Both Wade and Werner made position changes ahead of this season, with Wade moving from the slot to the outside, and Werner moving from his typical outside Sam linebacker position to replace Malik Harrison at the inside Will linebacker spot.
The move has paid dividends for Werner, whose 32 total tackles are 10 more than the next best Buckeye this season. Werner is also third on the team with 2.5 tackles for loss, and is one of 10 Ohio State players to have recorded a sack this season.
Two members of Larry Johnson’s defensive line earned second team nods, as sophomore defensive end Zach Harrison and junior defensive tackle Tommy Togiai were each given the distinction on Wednesday.
𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 (𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞) 𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬. pic.twitter.com/z3BsdLfgbv— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 16, 2020
Harrison leads all Ohio State defensive ends with two sacks this season, and his total is second only to Togiai, who had all three of his sacks in a monster performance against Penn State.
Harrison and Togiai are also No. 1 and No. 2 on the team in tackles for loss, with four and 3.5, respectively.
On the third team, senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, redshirt senior defensive end Jonathon Cooper and senior linebacker Baron Browning all found a place as well.
𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 (𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞) 𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚. pic.twitter.com/qfAXtjwq3i— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 16, 2020
Garrett recorded an interception in the end zone for a touchdown in the Buckeyes’ last game, while Browning is second on the team with 22 total tackles, and Cooper’s 1.5 sacks are good for third-best on the roster.
The Buckeyes also had a slew of honorable mentions, with junior defensive end Tyreke Smith, redshirt senior linebacker Tuf Borland, junior cornerback Sevyn Banks, junior safety Josh Proctor, senior cornerback Marcus Williamson and redshirt sophomore safety Marcus Hooker all receiving recognition.
The Big Ten will continue unveiling its awards with special teams and head coaching honors on Thursday.