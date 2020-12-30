Wade talks targeting call last year, rematch with Clemson
Shaun Wade isn’t satisfied with how last season ended for him.
In a Fiesta Bowl filled with plenty of game-defining plays, one defensive snap against Clemson won't be forgotten by Wade and his Ohio State teammates.
Down 16-0 with five minutes remaining in the second quarter, Clemson was facing third down near midfield. The Buckeyes had full momentum.
Trevor Lawrence dropped back. Wade flew in on a corner blitz undefended and delivered a shot to Lawrence, who crumpled to the ground. The yellow flags went flying; targeting was the call.
Wade was done. His season was over.
The game was flipped on its head.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news