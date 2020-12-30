Shaun Wade isn’t satisfied with how last season ended for him.

In a Fiesta Bowl filled with plenty of game-defining plays, one defensive snap against Clemson won't be forgotten by Wade and his Ohio State teammates.

Down 16-0 with five minutes remaining in the second quarter, Clemson was facing third down near midfield. The Buckeyes had full momentum.

Trevor Lawrence dropped back. Wade flew in on a corner blitz undefended and delivered a shot to Lawrence, who crumpled to the ground. The yellow flags went flying; targeting was the call.

Wade was done. His season was over.

The game was flipped on its head.