BuckeyeGrove - Wade ready for new responsibilities

“I can say that I’m a different type of captain,” Wade said. “I’m not really a vocal person, but I lead more by example on the field and by just working hard. That’s mostly what type of captain I am. And I really appreciate it. I’m thankful for being a captain.”

The fourth-year is the only non-graduate student of Ohio State’s four defensive captains and brings his own style of leadership to the secondary, which enters the season as the Buckeyes’ most inexperienced position group.

As the only returning starter in Ohio State’s secondary this season, Wade holds the reigns of a young and talented group. He stuffed the stat sheet last season, registering 26 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and one interception.

Wade was no small part of that group, and takes the baton from Fuller as the captain of the secondary in 2020.

The role of Ohio State's defensive back leader has been an important one over the past two seasons, with Jordan Fuller holding the spot and heading an impressive group in 2019.

Wade will be in the spotlight on defense this season no matter how many games are played.

He was named to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list for the nation’s best defensive back and projects as a first-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft, but he quickly dismissed any idea of him opting out of the season, focusing instead on leading the talented secondary.

“Our secondary is so deep this year, it’s incredible,” Wade said. “I’m really just looking forward to the season, playing with my boys, leading my boys.”

He was hesitant to drop names of defensive backs he has been most impressed with, but tossed out praise to all of his unit, naming Tyreke Johnson, Sevyn Banks, and Marcus Williamson as a few to watch.

Wade also mentioned the idea of a rotating cast of defensive backs, something Ohio State can implement with its depth this season.

He is tasked with being the spearhead of the Silver Bullets’ 2020 attack, one that includes an abundance of talent but just 48 combined games of experience among the six other non-freshman secondary.

However, with a seemingly endless turnstile of talent in the position group, two defensive backs selected in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft and Fuller leading the way a season ago, Wade has learned from the best both on the field and in the locker room.

“Jordan Fuller was more of the leader by example, kind of like I would,” Wade said. “So really, with my role, I’m probably the one that has the most experience, so I have to teach everybody and make sure everybody is accountable at all times, on and off the field.”

In a season full of questions without known answers, Wade is focused on the positives, blocking out everything non-Ohio State and using his performance to talk.

“This is really a special time that we’re going through. Really nobody in football history has gone through a time like this,” Wade said. “I’m just trying to take it day-by-day and keep on supporting my team and supporting the Buckeyes, keeping a positive mindset.”