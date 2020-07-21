BuckeyeGrove - Wade gets recognition from Nagurski Trophy and Thorpe Award watch lists

Preseason recognition keeps piling up for Ohio State redshirt junior cornerback Shaun Wade, who was named to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list on Monday and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy preseason list on Tuesday.

Wade, the only returning starter from Ohio State's 2019 secondary, had already been named a preseason candidate for the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the nation's defensive player of the year.

Former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young became the first Buckeye ever to win the Bednarik this past season.

Ohio State had a finalist for the Thorpe Award, given to the nation's most outstanding defensive back, last year, but cornerback Jeff Okudah was bested by LSU's Grant Delpit.

This season, Wade is expected to move out from his slot corner position to the outside corner spot occupied by Okudah in 2019.

Cornerbacks Antoine Winfield and Malcolm Jenkins are the only Buckeyes to win the Thorpe Award since its inception in 1986, doing so in 1998 and 2008, respectively.

If Wade was to take home the Nagurski Trophy in 2020, he'd be the third Buckeye to do so, and the second in consecutive seasons. Former linebacker James Laurinaitis won the trophy in 2006, and Young was awarded the honor last year.