BuckeyeGrove - Wade discusses decision to come back, growth on outside

Wade discusses decision to come back, growth on outside
This wasn’t exactly what Shaun Wade had in mind when he decided to come back.
After the Big Ten finally concluded that it would in fact hold a fall football season, Wade made the choice to return to Ohio State after previously leaving the program to focus on his professional prospects.
Much like Ohio State, the junior cornerback was in for a wild ride.
“I’m definitely glad I came back,” Wade said on Tuesday. “We definitely fought through some adversity this year with COVID. That’s just life.”
After spending nearly all of his time as Ohio State's primary slot corner a season ago, Wade shifted to the outside in hopes of displaying the ability to play multiple positions in the secondary.
He admitted that it has been a work in progress. After a few challenges early in the season, the projected NFL draftee has registered two interceptions in Ohio State’s past two games.
The junior said it has been the result of letting the game slow down and finding a level of comfort in making plays from a different spot on the field.
“Letting plays come to you, not trying to go to the plays, because at corner, you gotta let the plays come to you,” Wade said. “You can’t just go to the play and try to jump everything, or you’re gonna get double-moved or something. That just comes with working on the film and making the plays that come to me.”
Wade also accredited much of his on-field improvement to practicing against “the best receivers in the country” every day this season.
He admitted that the Buckeye receiving corps still “burns” him occasionally in practice, but that he’s more comfortable on the outside now than ever before.
Per PFF, Wade has missed just two tackles this season. He has been targeted 13 times in the past two games, allowing just five completions. His commitment to the outside is clearly beginning to pay off.
Still, the Florida native isn’t happy with his full-season approach. He continues to pick out areas that need to be improved, no matter how well he performs.
“I still got a lot of room to get better at,” Wade said. “I’m just hard on myself, at the end of the day. So I feel like I always got a lot to improve on. Even if I’m looking good on the field, I’m gonna come back and be like, ‘I know I didn’t do this right.’”
Yes, Wade came back to improve his draft stock and show off his defensive versatility. But even more important than that was being a part of a Big Ten powerhouse and competing for yet another conference title.
That's why Wade was so irked that Michigan canceled its meeting with Ohio State-- the junior said he had only been given one chance to play in the rivalry and wanted another shot at the Wolverines.
At the end of the day, Shaun Wade is a winner.
“This program is built on winning, and that’s what I believe in,” Wade said. “That’s the reason I came here: I won four states in high school, so I’m trying to make it four Big Tens now. We’re winners here.”
The junior was named the Big Ten's Defensive Back of the Year on Wednesday. His decision to return is slowly coming to fruition.
Even though it has been a season filled with adversity and fewer games than most expected, Wade doesn’t regret returning to Ohio State.
It will only help in the long run.
“I’m glad I came back,” Wade said. “I came back at the beginning of the year, so why not come back and finish what I started?”