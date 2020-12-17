BuckeyeGrove - Wade discusses decision to come back, growth on outside

This wasn’t exactly what Shaun Wade had in mind when he decided to come back.

After the Big Ten finally concluded that it would in fact hold a fall football season, Wade made the choice to return to Ohio State after previously leaving the program to focus on his professional prospects.

Much like Ohio State, the junior cornerback was in for a wild ride.

“I’m definitely glad I came back,” Wade said on Tuesday. “We definitely fought through some adversity this year with COVID. That’s just life.”

After spending nearly all of his time as Ohio State's primary slot corner a season ago, Wade shifted to the outside in hopes of displaying the ability to play multiple positions in the secondary.

He admitted that it has been a work in progress. After a few challenges early in the season, the projected NFL draftee has registered two interceptions in Ohio State’s past two games.



The junior said it has been the result of letting the game slow down and finding a level of comfort in making plays from a different spot on the field.

“Letting plays come to you, not trying to go to the plays, because at corner, you gotta let the plays come to you,” Wade said. “You can’t just go to the play and try to jump everything, or you’re gonna get double-moved or something. That just comes with working on the film and making the plays that come to me.”