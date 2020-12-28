BuckeyeGrove - Wade, Davis named first-team All-Americans by AP, Garrett makes second team

Back in mid-September, Ohio State redshirt juniors Wyatt Davis and Shaun Wade both declared for the NFL Draft. On Monday, the pair were rewarded for their decision to return to school as they became the only two Buckeyes named first-team All-Americans by the AP.

Davis, an All-American last season as well at right guard for the Buckeyes, won the Big Ten Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year award following the conclusion of the conference's regular season, and he was named to the Big Ten All-Decade team this past summer.

Davis helped lead a Buckeye front line that blocked for the nation's sixth-best rush attack this season, as Ohio State ran for an average of 275.7 yards per game.

Wade was named the Big Ten's Woodson-Tatum Defensive Back of the Year after his first season playing outside cornerback for Ohio State. Wade was the lone starter from the 2019 Ohio State secondary to return this season, moving from slot corner to the outside to replace first-round draft picks in Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette.

Wade was the first Buckeye ever to win the Big Ten DB of the Year award, and he's recorded an interception in two of the past three games, including a pick-six against Indiana in a game that came down to the final possession.

Ohio State senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was named a second-team All-American by the AP, but earned a first-team distinction on both the CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus lists.

Garrett is second on the team with four tackles for loss this season, and third with two sacks.

Ohio State will face off with Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.