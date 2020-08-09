 BuckeyeGrove - Wade, Browning, Young among 27 athletes who earned their degrees
Wade, Browning, Young among 27 athletes who earned their degrees

Baron Browning (5) is one of 27 current/former athletes to earn their degrees over summer term
Baron Browning (5) is one of 27 current/former athletes to earn their degrees over summer term (USA Today Sports Images)
Kevin Noon • BuckeyeGrove
@kevin_noon

COLUMBUS, Ohio - More than two dozen current and former Ohio State athletes were part of summer commencement at Ohio State today. With social distancing mandates in place, it is a virtual commencement ceremony, but it is a moment that none of these players will ever forget as they have degree in hand (virtually, until they are mailed to them).

The list of athletic graduations includes players like Shaun Wade and Baron Browning and current members of the football team. Kyle Young represents the men’s basketball team on the list. Sammy Stone, a three-time member of the National Field Hockey Coaches Association National Academic Squad also earns a degree along with Robbie Delagrange of the pistol team.

Three former notable Ohio State athletes also will earn their degrees today with Michael Bennett of the 2014 National Champions football team along with Kelvin Bell from football as well. Trevor Thompson from men’s basketball also finished his degree work.

These 27 players join 231 fellow athletes who finished their degrees either in the autumn or spring.

Congratulations to everyone who earned their degree upon their graduation.

Ohio State Student-Athlete Graduates - Summer 2020
Sport Name Major

CHEER

Joshua Harris

Pharmacology -

Master's

MBB

Trevor Thompson

Sport Industry

MBB

Kyle Young

Sport Industry

MCC/MT&F

Steve Bauers

Finance

FB

Kelvin Bell

African-American Studies

FB

Michael Bennett IV

Family Resource Mgmt.

FB

Baron Browning

Communcations

FB

Shaun Wade

Sport Industry

MHKY

Samuel McCormick

Real Estate

MLAX

Jeffrey Henrick

Sport Industry

MLAX

Gale Thorpe

Sport Industry

MSOC

Osman Fofanah

Sport Industry

MSOC

Jacob Scheper

Accounting & Economics

MSWIM

Justin Dunn

Accounting & Finance

MSWIM

Alexander Jahan

Marketing

MT&F

Joseph Cooper Jr.

Sport Industry

MT&F

Ryan Harrington

Air Transportation

WBB

Carmen Grande Pardo

Industria Enigneering

WBB

Carly Santoro

Educational Stuides

ROW

Madelaine Frendberg

Animal Sciences

WDIVE

Genevieve Angerame

Political Science

WFEN

Joanne Chen

Animal Sciences

Human Nutrition (dual)

FH

Samantha Stone

Marketing

WTEN

Shiori Fukada

Communications

WT&F

Tamani Wilson

Communications

PISTOL

Robert Delagrange

Criminology

PISTOL

Xuanwen Li

Finance
