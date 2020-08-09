BuckeyeGrove - Wade, Browning, Young among 27 athletes who earned their degrees

COLUMBUS, Ohio - More than two dozen current and former Ohio State athletes were part of summer commencement at Ohio State today. With social distancing mandates in place, it is a virtual commencement ceremony, but it is a moment that none of these players will ever forget as they have degree in hand (virtually, until they are mailed to them).

The list of athletic graduations includes players like Shaun Wade and Baron Browning and current members of the football team. Kyle Young represents the men’s basketball team on the list. Sammy Stone, a three-time member of the National Field Hockey Coaches Association National Academic Squad also earns a degree along with Robbie Delagrange of the pistol team.

Three former notable Ohio State athletes also will earn their degrees today with Michael Bennett of the 2014 National Champions football team along with Kelvin Bell from football as well. Trevor Thompson from men’s basketball also finished his degree work.

These 27 players join 231 fellow athletes who finished their degrees either in the autumn or spring.

Congratulations to everyone who earned their degree upon their graduation.