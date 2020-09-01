Randy Wade showed up in Chicago on Aug. 21 to lead the Big Ten parents’ rally he largely organized single-handedly on social media wearing a black shirt with three words on the front.

“Just a dad.”

In actuality, the role that Wade and other outspoken parents have taken on recently requires even more titles and responsibilities: advocate, spokesperson, protestor and –– potentially, if pressures continue to mount –– savior of the fall season.

On Saturday at the North Rotunda outside Ohio Stadium, Wade wore another black shirt, but this time with a different message.

“The easy way out.”

That’s what Wade, other Ohio State parents and likely the rest of the crowd gathered at the Horseshoe felt Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and other conference administrators took when they canceled the fall sports season on Aug. 11.