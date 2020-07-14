BuckeyeGrove - Voluntary workouts to resume at Ohio State

Voluntary workouts for fall sports will resume at Ohio State after it was announced that they would be temporarily postponed last week due to COVID-19 test results.

All student-athletes in the seven sports that had been participating in voluntary workouts were tested for COVID-19 on Monday, and in conjunction with the advice of medical professionals, Ohio State decided that workouts can now continue, according to a university release.

“Our Buckeyes are excited to be headed into a new school year and were disappointed last week when we had to temporarily suspend training,” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said in the release. “These young people come from across the nation and the world to be part of our Ohio State family, and we do everything we can to create a safe, healthy environment so that they have a chance to study and compete. Our medical team will continue to evaluate, and we will share decisions as we move forward.”

Athletes began returning to campus for workouts in the first few weeks of June, with the football team holding sessions at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on June 8, but unsatisfactory COVID-19 results from tests on July 7 led to a July 8 postponement.

The Big Ten announced this past week that its fall sport seasons would be played without a nonconference schedule, which Smith said would give the conference flexibility to deal with potential conflicts that could arise from COVID-19.

The decision from the Big Ten came on the heels of the Ivy League's announcement that it would push back its fall sports season until at least January, and since then, the Patriot League has become the second Division I conference to do the same.