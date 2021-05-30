With much of the focus on college football visits coming up in June it is easy to forget that all sports were dealing with the same recruiting dead period and now that things open back up on June 1st, other sports will be open for business as well.

Chris Holtmann's men's basketball team will have at least four official visits for the class of 2022 in the month of June as the Buckeyes have put an emphasis on landing some size in the class with the four visitors all holding something in common.

Height.

The shortest of the four players is 6-foot-8, showing that the Ohio State coaching staff knows as well as anyone that skilled big bodies on the floor are still important, even as basketball becomes more and more position-less.

First up with be power forward AJ Casey who is ranked as the No. 22 player overall in the class by Rivals.com. The 6-foot-8, 200-pounder comes out of the powerhouse program of Whitney Young in Chicago and the Buckeyes extended the offer to Casey within the last couple of days.