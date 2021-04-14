Ohio State has looked for an ideal safety who can ballhawk and make plays in the past couple recruiting cycles. Ever since Jordan Fuller left the Buckeyes en route to joining the Los Angeles Rams, the safety position has seen a variety of faces in its core.

Although several 2022 targets may have the Buckeyes high on their list, Matt Barnes and Kerry Coombs have found another major safety of interest in Virginia native Sherrod Covil Jr.

Covil Jr. is a four-star player and ranked as Rivals No. 22 safety in the country. However, the current ranking may not be a good indication of his talent as he currently holds 38 offers, consisting of almost every major Power Five school. Even with Covil Jr. holding a lot of major offers, he was still shocked to get a call from the Buckeye staff when they gave him one as well.

“I was surprised because I didn’t really expect it," Covil Jr. said. "Like, I had talked to them for probably three weeks before that but, you know, it was still a big surprise.”