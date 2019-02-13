While the finishing touches have been put on the 2019 recruiting class, Ohio State's efforts to bolster its roster for the 2019 season remain very much alive. The Buckeyes are in the market for a grad transfer offensive lineman and will be hosting one soon in former Virginia lineman R.J. Proctor.

Proctor has setup a visit with Ohio State for March 1-3, he confirmed with BuckeyeGrove.com on Wednesday night.

Ohio State offensive line coach Greg Studrawa met with Proctor recently and the redshirt junior has been in contact with head coach Ryan Day as well as other members of the Ohio State coaching staff in recent weeks.

Proctor started six games at left guard this past fall for Virginia after breaking into the lineup mid-season. His redshirt junior season started slowly after suffering a knee injury in fall camp. He also started five games as a redshirt sophomore for the Cavs. In total, Proctor played in 32 games for the University of Virginia with 11 starts.



There has been no shortage of interest in Proctor as he will visit Texas this coming weekend. Visits to Florida State, Houston, and Oklahoma are also expected in the coming weeks.

Ohio State also remains very much in the picture for Rutgers grad transfer Jonah Jackson who is expected to visit Oklahoma this coming weekend.

Proctor will have one year of eligibility left at his school of choice.