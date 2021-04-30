BuckeyeGrove - Vikings select Buckeyes OG Wyatt Davis at No. 86 in third round

The second Buckeye offensive lineman in the 2021 NFL Draft class is off the board, as former Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis was selected with the No. 86 overall pick on Friday. Davis, who was taken by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round on the second day of the draft, follows former teammates Justin Fields, Pete Werner and Josh Myers, who were each selected in the first two rounds. The California native that entered former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer’s program as a five-star recruit in 2017, was expected to go anywhere between the late first and third round.

Davis played through a knee injury for the latter half of this past season, but did not have to undergo surgery following January’s national championship game. Davis discussed the injury with the media at Ohio State Pro Day in March and said he did not regret keeping the matter quiet. "Even if I would’ve known what my injury was prior, I still would’ve played, just because we were right there," Davis said. "It was either all in or nothing, so it was pretty easy for me to make that decision.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0JiMzOTtzIHRoZSBzb3VuZCBvZiBpdCBnZXR0aW5nIHdhdnkg aW4gdGhlIExhbmQgb2YgMTAsMDAwIExha2VzIPCfjIo8YnI+PGJyPkNvbmdy YXRzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vd3lhdHRkYXZpczUz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB3eWF0dGRhdmlzNTM8L2E+IOKAvO+4 jzxicj48YnI+V2F0Y2ggdGhlIDIwMjEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05GTERyYWZ0P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTkZMRHJhZnQ8L2E+IEFwcmlsIDI5LU1heSAxIG9u IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbmZsbmV0d29yaz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AbmZsbmV0d29yazwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQnVja2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0J1Y2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvRGV2ZWxvcGVkSGVy ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0RldmVsb3Bl ZEhlcmU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9TS09MP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU0tP TDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3dUdlRscHRITHciPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93VHZUbHB0SEx3PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE9oaW8gU3Rh dGUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBPaGlvU3RhdGVGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PaGlvU3RhdGVGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTM4ODMyNTY5NTEzNTM2 MzA3ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK