Ohio State defensive end commit Jack Sawyer continued his defensive dominance on Friday night, albeit in a blowout loss against Westerville Central. Sawyer has been thrust into quarterback duties for Pickerington North, which means he is now playing well under fifty-percent of the defensive snaps for the Panthers.

But Sawyer continued to be disruptive on his defensive snaps, recording a pair of sacks, two more hurries and a tackle-for-loss in limited action. Sawyer also threw a touchdown pass on offense.

BuckeyeGrove.com was on hand for the game and you can see all of Sawyer's highlights in the video below.



