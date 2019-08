UPLAND, Calif. -- Our cameras were locked on Ohio State cornerback commit Clark Phillips for his season opener on Thursday night. The Rivals100 product out of La Habra (Calif.) did not disappoint, notching a pair of interceptions and some big hits along the way. Phillips' two second half interceptions proved to be the difference in the game, which La Habra won 21-14.

Check out our exclusive footage of Phillips above.