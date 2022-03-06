Video: Ohio State reacts after second-half collapse against Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chris Holtmann didn't see enough effort from Ohio State.

After holding onto a seven-point halftime lead, the Buckeyes fell victim to Michigan's offensive aggressiveness, losing their lead after allowing a 26-7 run to start the second half, one it would not regain, falling, 75-69, in the final game of the regular season

"I'll let you guys answer that, but obviously we need to play a lot tougher," Holtmann said when asked if Michigan played tougher than Ohio State Sunday afternoon.

Here's what Holtmann, Ohio State senior forward Justin Ahrens and Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell had to say postgame, along with postgame comments from Michigan acting head coach Phil Martelli.