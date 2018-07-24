CHICAGO – Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer was put through the media gauntlet as part of Big Ten Football Media Days on Tuesday.

There was no shortage of topics for the head coach to talk about with a sudden staff change, a team that is picked to win the Big Ten and a team that has a lot of turnover at key positions.

He sat down with the media for an hour on Tuesday afternoon and here is his entire media session from the Windy City.

Topics covered include of course the dismissal of Zach Smith, the play of Dwayne Haskins at quarterback, the possible return of Tuf Borland sooner rather than later, could we see a surprise on the offensive line this season where everyone lines up, and much more in this extensive interview from the annual event.