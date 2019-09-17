Two of the nation's top programs ran head into each other in New Jersey on Friday night as Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joe's Prep faced IMG Academy (Fla.) Class of 2021 Ohio State quarterback commit Kyle McCord threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score in the 31-25 loss to IMG as McCord continues to face some of the nation's top programs in the early portion of his team's schedule.

While this wasn't McCord's best performance by any means, there were some positive takeaways from this one. McCord got off to a tough start, throwing an interception on his second pass attempt of the game on a ball that was thrown a bit behind his intended target. He then lost a fumble after his left tackle was driven back into his arm as he was in his wind up.

But he bounced back to make some really nice throws into some tight windows in the middle of the game, including a beauty in the third quarter that turned into a long catch and run that ultimately led to his three-yard rushing touchdown.

McCord was sacked several times on Friday night and was under duress on many of his dropbacks. He showed a lot of toughness, continuing to stand in and take hits while finding open guys and knowing he was going to pay the price to do so.

A murderer's row of early season opponents with the likes of St. John's (DC), Marietta (GA), and IMG (FL), will surely pay dividends down the road for McCord who could ultimately arrive at Ohio State with more than 40 high school starts under his belt, including experience against national powers and in state championship environments. All of these pressure type situations should only continue to help mold McCord into a top flight quarterback.

McCord is exactly the type of quarterback that Ryan Day and Mike Yurcich are looking for. A tough, strong-armed, and big bodied guy who is able to get rid of the football quickly and accurately to let his receivers make plays after the catch. At its core, that is what the Ohio State passing attack is about, getting the ball out quickly to let their skill guys make plays in space. There are a lot of parallels between what Ohio State wants to do offensively and the stuff McCord already runs at St. Joe's, which should help greatly with the learning curve when he arrives in Columbus in two years.



