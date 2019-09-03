DETROIT -- Ohio State commit Cameron Martinez could play on either side of the ball once he makes his way to Columbus. But at the high school level, it's on offense at the quarterback position where the reigning Michigan Player of the Year excels. Martinez rushed for nearly 200 yards and three touchdowns on Friday in a win over Warren De La Salle and fellow Buckeye pledge Grant Toutant.

The three first half touchdowns Martinez scored gave Muskegon a 21-7 cushion going into halftime and he would continue to make plays in the second half with big runs setting up a couple of scores for his teammates.

BuckeyeGrove.com was on hand for the game and we have the video of the impressive performance by the future Buckeye.