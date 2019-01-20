KETTERING, Ohio -- There is already a major buzz surrounding Akron (Ohio) Buchtel freshman wing Chris Livingston. The class of 2022 prospect is tracking as one of the nation's elite prospects in his class and put those talents on display on Sunday afternoon at the annual Flyin' to the Hoop Invitational just outside of Dayton (Ohio).

Livingston and his Buchtel squad came up a point short of Dayton Chaminade-Julienne at the showcase but Livingston's game-high 19-points and advanced basketball IQ show why there is such a high level of excitement around him already.



