Video: Julian Fleming puts on a show at The Opening
Ohio State wide receiver commit Julian Fleming came into The Opening as the top ranked wide receiver prospect in the 2020 class and he backed up his lofty ranking with a tremendous performance.
Size, speed, route-running and sure hands were all on display from the five-star prospect who made several big plays throughout the week in helping to lead his team to the 7-on-7 tournament championship.
We caught most of those plays on camera, so check out this footage from the nation's No. 1 wide receiver.