Ohio State wide receiver commit Julian Fleming came into The Opening as the top ranked wide receiver prospect in the 2020 class and he backed up his lofty ranking with a tremendous performance.

Size, speed, route-running and sure hands were all on display from the five-star prospect who made several big plays throughout the week in helping to lead his team to the 7-on-7 tournament championship.

We caught most of those plays on camera, so check out this footage from the nation's No. 1 wide receiver.



