Rockwall (Texas) wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba continues to prove that he shouldn't be overshadowed in this loaded Ohio State wide receiver class. The Rivals100 product turned in another strong showing last week at The Opening.

Covering Smith-Njigba in Texas was like death by a thousand paper cuts. He continually found ways to get open in the short and intermediate passing game using his tremendous quickness to find space. He also continues to show some of the surest hands in the class and made several difficult grabs in traffic.

We captured several of Smith-Njigba's catches during his time in Texas and included them in the above video.