DETROIT -- Ohio State offensive line commit Grant Toutant and his Warren De La Salle team dropped their season opener to fellow Ohio State commit Cameron Martinez on Friday, 41-7. However there were plenty of good things put on tape by Toutant,

Toutant did a great job holding down the left tackle position on Friday night. He played with great effort, finishing his blocks and looking for work until the echo of the whistle. His best play of the night came on a tunnel screen where he dropped a pair of Muskegon defenders.

After watching him back in the spring at The Opening regional in Ohio, Toutant appears to be stronger than he was six months ago and was consistently able to move his guy off the line of scrimmage in the run game and open up holes for the backs. He does a really good job of playing with a low pad level and gaining leverage which can be difficult for bigger guys like him, especially at the high school level where you aren't consistently going against defensive ends at that are 6'4 or 6'5. He showed good bend and enough athleticism to get out in front of the play and execute blocks at the second level and in the screen game.

Overall I thought the effort level, the technique, and the execution were all very good by Toutant and it was an encouraging performance for me as the Buckeyes need several of these 2020 linemen to pan out for them.

Toutant is a tackle body, which Ohio State needed in this class, and should give them some versatility moving forward at either the right tackle position or as an interior player.