Ohio State wide receiver commit Gee Scott Jr. was one of the top performers this past week at The Opening in Frisco (Texas). The future Buckeye helped lead his team to the 7-on-7 tournament championship and showed why he is one of the highest ranked players in the nation by Rivals.com.

Check out this video compilation of Scott in action as he was a top performer throughout the week from the one-on-one camp portion of the event to the 7-on-7 tournament.



