Five-star cornerback Elias Ricks came into The Opening as the nation's top-ranked cornerback and turned in a performance worthy of that ranking. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound prospect is committed to LSU but will take official visits to Alabama, Ohio State, and USC this fall.

Our camera was on Ricks for much of the week in Texas and caught many of Ricks' top plays during 1-on-1's and 7-on-7 action.