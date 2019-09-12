COLUMBUS, Ohio - Each Thursday Ohio State head coach Ryan Day meets with the media to give quick updates on the team after his radio show. This week he was asked about the news coming out of Bloomington (Ind.) that IU might have to make a game-time decision on a starting QB between Michael Penix and Peyton Ramsey.

Plus, is Jonathon Cooper any closer to coming back? What would it mean to have him return to the line up. What is up with Justin Fields and knee braces? Is Dawand Jones a secret field goal blocking machine? All that and much more in today's video update.