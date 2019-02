Ohio State is still keeping close tabs on class of 2019 Powell (Ohio) Olentangy Liberty shooting guard Ben Roderick who is having a dominant senior season. Roderick put up big numbers again on Friday night in a blowout win over rival Olentangy. Roderick scored 19 of his game-high 30 in the first half as the Patriots cruised to an 83-62 win over the Braves.