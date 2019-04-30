Ohio's class of 2021 could be one of the strongest in recent years and one of the very best prospects in the class is Richfield Revere offensive lineman Ben Christman. The 6-foot-6, 298-pounder showed up to the Cincinnati Rivals Camp with a lot of hype around him and he backed it up with an outstanding performance, winning the vast majority of his reps against Power Five caliber defensive linemen, many a year older than him.

Christman worked at left tackle, left guard, right guard, and right tackle throughout the day and impressed at all four spots, showing the versatility to play up and down the line and also the competitive spirit to get as many reps as possible, not caring which spot those reps came at.

Christman is a natural knee-bender who already shows good technique but what was perhaps the most impressive thing about him on Sunday was his strength. He was able to absorb the contact from some pretty strong and explosive rising senior defensive linemen and anchor against them.

This is not simply a player that wins on Friday nights because he's bigger than the other kids he is facing. He is a highly competitive and technically sound prospect and has clearly established himself as one of the elite guys in Ohio for 2021.



