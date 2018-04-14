COLUMBUS, Ohio - Binjimen Victor possesses the body type and intangibles to make him a nightmare match-up for any collegiate cornerback. But inconsistency in route running and too many dropped passes held him back in 2017.

The start of 2018 is foreshadowing a much different look to his game.

Finishing the spring game with five receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown, Victor showed crisp routes, good separation from defenders and strong hands. At a quick glance, he almost seemed like an entirely different player from last season.

Obviously using the spring game, the college football equivalent to a pick-up game in the park with old friends, is not a wise gauge of what a player will bring when the games matter. But denying his growth is foolish.

Victor pit forth clean routes, plenty of poise on hauling in passes and separation skills unseen last year. Take a look back at his long grab against freshman cornerback Sevyn Banks and how he created space before nabbing a high pass.

Urban Meyer has showered praise on Victor more than once and the junior receiver has taken notice while also holding himself accountable.

"He sees what kind of player I am and what I can be in the future,” Victor said. “I just have to keep working at that and meet that high expectation."

Victor still has a long way to go, considering he is still behind Johnnie Dixon, Parris Campbell and Terry McLaurin in terms of age and experience. But their tutelage seems to be hitting home, along with the work put in by wide receivers coach Zach Smith. If his soring performance has matched his output in the team's scrimmage Saturday, he will challenge for a starting spot.

Meyer said Victor's skills and progress have thoroughly impressed him.

"You know, that’s one of the most talented receivers we have ever had,” Meyer said. “It’s consistency and the fight in those kind of things because when he does, it’s fun to watch."

Victor, like the rest of the Buckeyes receiving group, is still waiting to see who will be the quarterback that leads the team in 2018. Either choice can be a productive leader, but Victor is giving his word to both Joe Burrow and Dwayne Haskins that he can provide help, regardless of who steps under center.

"I feel like both of them could get the ball to where it needs to be," he said. "I think both of them are solid at quarterback. All I tell them is that I am going to make their job easier. Just out it where it needs to be and I'll make the play for you."

Victor's promise was backed up by his output Saturday. There's plenty of promise in what he put forth, regardless of which quarterback is throwing him the ball this season.