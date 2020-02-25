INDIANAPOLIS – As Ohio State sends a trio of wide receivers to the NFL Scouting Combine this week in the Circle City, each player will be out competing on their own, looking to make that big impression, wow that one team and then if all goes well, go on to a successful and profitable NFL career.

Binjimen Victor is coming off of his most productive season with the Buckeyes in terms of receptions and yards and has capped off a stellar career with a third Big Ten title, strangely enough earned on the field that the drill work for the combine will take advantage of.

Familiarity is always a good thing to have in a stressful situation, and there is no shortage of stress when it comes to the early mornings, late night and hectic schedule that are all synonymous with this event.

"Just coming out here with confidence, approaching it as like it is a big game and going out there and doing my thing," Victor said. "Don't try and make it harder than what it is, have fun and when it is time to lock in just do what you have got to do."

Victor was always a tall receiver for the Buckeyes and he measured in at 6-foot-3.75 but a lot of interest was around what he would weigh-in at, as Victor has always been on the ‘skinny’ side when you look at him on the field. He checked off the boxes by posting an official weight of 198 pounds.

"Throughout my career there was a lot of gaining weight for me, I feel like I am at a stable weight right now, at 198," Victor said. "They like my size and height and want to see what I can do on that field."

With a solid career at Ohio State, a place where NFL Scouts are no stranger, what is the goal for this week at the combine?

"(I want to show them) that I am different, I am 6-foot-4, and for my size and height, that I can do different things for my size," Victor said. "Just prove that I am a ballplayer."

Many draft experts have commented on the depth of the receiver pool this year and Victor is well aware that there are a lot of guys that grade within the top several rounds of the draft. This week will go a long way in helping him separate himself from everyone else, or that is the hope.

"It is a big group of receivers and all of them are talented, but this is where you separate yourself, this is where you show that you are able to do certain things and separate yourself from other receivers," Victor said.

A lot if often made of how many players a school sends to the combine in a year and while it is a badge of honor for the school, it is not as if all of these players are going to be on the same schedules, have a lot of time to spend together with ‘down time’ or anything like that.

But when you have a couple of other players in your position group, it does add a little bit of a known quantity, looking over and seeing guys that you have gone through the battles with, walking the same path as you.

"We talk a lot of trash but at the of the day, it is all love and I just hope for (great) stuff for my teammates and hope they do well," Victor said.

Ohio State has lost six major receivers over the past two seasons, but the future should still be bright back in Columbus under Brian Hartline and the staff.

"Jaylen Harris, Jameson Williams and Demario McCall in the H-spot, they have been working their tails off this past year, just have a lot of depth," Victor said. "This year they are going to prove that they deserve to be on the field and make plays when they get the chance to be in there."