Versatility becomes main idea in Ohio State wide receiver room

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jaxon Smith-Njigba did a little bit of everything at Rockwall High School.

The former five-star wide receiver from the east side of Dallas played everything, from quarterback to wide receiver to running back, later developing a level of trust to be that guy in the Ohio State offense.

With the absence of Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, Smith-Njigba solidified himself as the guy in the Rose Bowl, something Ryan Day and the rest of the coaching staff knew well before the 2021 finale.

Once they saw Smith-Njigba’s ability solidified, Day, wide receivers coach Brian Hartline and the rest of the Ohio State coaching staff went to the drawing board, cultivating different plays and looks where the receiver could shine, whether it was from the outside, in the slot or even in the backfield next to quarterback C.J. Stroud.

“[Day] has a great offensive mind, and we just have great offensive people around us that just try and put me into great situations where I can use my best stuff,” Smith-Njigba said. “My best ability is to, you know, make people miss.”

That’s not an exclusive idea for solely Smith-Njigba.

Versatility is a requirement for every receiver in Ohio State’s room, creating even more depth than the Buckeyes would have had before just because of each player’s plug-and-play ability.

“We all can play everywhere,” wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. said, who mentioned that he lined up in the slot for one of his three touchdowns against Utah in the Rose Bowl. “We’re all just like, ‘we’re going to go now,’ or, ‘I’m going to go here’ and we get to move around. Obviously it takes some time knowing the playbook and things like that, but we definitely have fun with it.”

But it’s not just about adding to the Rolodex of skills for wide receivers to put in their back pocket ahead of that jump to the league.

To Julian Fleming, it’s a product of the expectation to understand everything that’s going on for a single offensive play whether the player is in the slot, outside or in the backfield.

It’s about understanding full concepts, something that opens things up further with more players in the loop and understanding what is happening.

“I feel like it makes you unpredictable,” Fleming said. “It gives a little like, I don’t even know what the word is, I guess ‘hiddenness’ to what people are doing. You can’t really predict something. One time somebody’s outside, one time they are inside, one time they’re on the opposite side. So I think it gives you the real sense of ‘They can do anything at any time.’”