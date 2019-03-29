COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State returns nine defensive lineman that played meaningful reps last year, and that doesn't include redshirt junior Antwuan Jackson, injured most of last season, or incoming five-star defensive end Zach Harrison.

There's no question the Buckeyes have plenty of depth in their defensive front for 2019. Now the team looks to answer the question of how to best utilize that depth.

"You can never have too many," coach Larry Johnson said. "I like where we are right now."