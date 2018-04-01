COLUMBUS, Ohio- Coming into the season with two years as the starter at left guard under his belt, Michael Jordan comes into the 2018 season as the veteran leader on Ohio State’s offensive line. He may not be the oldest on the line, with Demetrius Knox coming in as a fifth-year senior, but he has the most starting experience out of anyone.

With the loss of center Billy Price and left tackle Jamarco Jones to the NFL after the 2017 season, Jordan knows better than any player on the line what it will be like in 2018.

“The culture of the o-line is changing,” Jordan said. “It’s always grown and it’s continued to grow and I love that a lot.”

The Buckeyes will return three starters on the offensive line, with Jordan at left guard, Isaiah Prince at right tackle and Branden Bowen, who is slated to return at right guard after fracturing his tibia and fibula last season.

However, for offensive line coach Greg Studrawa, the Ohio State offensive line is not only growing, but also evolving. With 15 linemen on scholarship, this position group has continued with the message of “next man up” in their room as well.

With that mentality, the culture of the Ohio State offensive line is not next man up in the player’s particular position, whether it is as a guard, tackle or as a center. For Knox, versatility is what separates their line from other lines around the nation.

“What we try and stress in the room is whenever your number is called, you may be called for right guard, you may have to go to left tackle,” Knox said. “I have played every position on the o-line so far except for center.”

Even with the center position, some players have shown that they can move from their respective spot to the center position. For example, head coach Urban Meyer, early on in the spring, praised Joshua Alabi, an incoming third year who was listed as the No. 2 left tackle behind Jones last season, calling him a great looking player in that role. Even redshirt junior lineman Matthew Burrell has shown versatility as the “sixth-man” off the bench for the Buckeyes, being listed as the backup for left guard last season, but showing ability to move around to all positions including center.

For Knox, developing that kind of versatility is helping prepare the linemen for the next level.

“You just have to be versatile because if you get blessed enough to make it to the NFL, they only travel seven, so you better know your position,” Knox said.

Jordan said that versatility is really the difference between his freshman season and now. In his freshman season, the third-year guard said that Ohio State really had only five options on the line.

Now, with more depth than ever before, Jordan said that his offensive line unit is ready to turn some heads.

“Everybody in the offensive line unit is going to dominate, no matter who they go against,” Jordan said. “They have the kick ass attitude and they are going to dominate.”