Urban to Jacksonville: Why the Jaguars?
Urban Meyer coached a quartet of college football teams and took them to prestigious positions, from Bowling Green to Utah to Florida to Ohio State.
One commonality about each team of which Meyer has been the head coach in college is that they don’t have a tendency to lose.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news