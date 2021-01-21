Over the course of Urban Meyer’s 17-year head coaching career, his teams have produced 31 All-Americans and won seven conference championships.

The three-time national champion also coached 85 players who realized their dreams and were selected in the NFL draft.

For Meyer, his hire to become the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars gives him a chance to realize his NFL potential, too.

