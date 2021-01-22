The Jacksonville Jaguars have reached a pivotal point for the direction of their franchise.

After finishing with the NFL's worst record in 2020, owner Shad Khan essentially cleaned house, parting ways with former general manager Dave Caldwell and head coach Doug Marrone.

Urban Meyer was hired as new head coach on Jan. 14, and his first decisions will set the tone.

