BuckeyeGrove - Urban Meyer to become next Jacksonville Jaguars head coach

Urban Meyer to become next Jacksonville Jaguars head coach
The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Thursday evening that Urban Meyer will become the next head coach of their football team.
Meyer will become the sixth head coach in Jaguars franchise history, succeeding Doug Marrone who held the position following Week 14 of the 2016 season.
"This is a great day for Jacksonville and Jaguars fans everywhere," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement Wednesday. "Urban Meyer is who we want and need, a leader, winner and champion who demands excellence and produces results."
Meyer is no stranger to winning.
He guided the Buckeyes to an 83-9 record over seven seasons after he was hired prior to the 2012 season. Meyer led Ohio State to its sixth undefeated season in his first year at the helm of the team, and won the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship in 2014 over No. 2 Oregon, marking the program's eighth national title.
The Buckeyes won the Big Ten Championship three times in Meyer's tenure (2014, 2017-18).
Prior to his time at Ohio State, Meyer also won national championships while head coach with the University of Florida in 2006 and 2008. He also coached to a 17-6 recorded over two years with Bowling Green State University from 2001-02, and a 22-2 record at the University of Utah from 2003-04, including wins in the Liberty and Fiesta Bowls.
The 56-year-old retired from coaching following the No. 5 Buckeyes' Rose Bowl victory over No. 9 Washington at the conclusion of the 2018 season. He has spent time as an analyst for FOX Big Noon Kickoff shows in addition to working in athletics initiatives and relations as the assistant athletic director at Ohio State.
Meyer coached 31 All-Americans and 85 NFL draft picks, and was named Sports Illustrated Coach of the Decade for 2000-09.
The Jaguars hold the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. The last time a team made the playoffs the same year in which it held the No. 1 pick was the 2013 Kansas City Chiefs, who used their pick on offensive tackle Eric Fisher.
According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, Jacksonville will also have more than $75 million in cap space, which is most for any team in the NFL. The Jaguars will also make seven draft picks in the first four rounds of the upcoming draft.
