BuckeyeGrove - Urban Meyer to become next Jacksonville Jaguars head coach

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Thursday evening that Urban Meyer will become the next head coach of their football team.

Meyer will become the sixth head coach in Jaguars franchise history, succeeding Doug Marrone who held the position following Week 14 of the 2016 season.

"This is a great day for Jacksonville and Jaguars fans everywhere," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement Wednesday. "Urban Meyer is who we want and need, a leader, winner and champion who demands excellence and produces results."

Meyer is no stranger to winning.

He guided the Buckeyes to an 83-9 record over seven seasons after he was hired prior to the 2012 season. Meyer led Ohio State to its sixth undefeated season in his first year at the helm of the team, and won the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship in 2014 over No. 2 Oregon, marking the program's eighth national title.

The Buckeyes won the Big Ten Championship three times in Meyer's tenure (2014, 2017-18).