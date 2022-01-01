Urban Meyer's influence seeps into Ohio State's Rose Bowl matchup with Utah

LOS ANGELES — Ohio State’s focus was no secret as it prepared to play in the Rose Bowl against Utah.

It was embarrassed, annihilated on the road by its rival, questioning the toughness, the grit of a team after what was called a finesse performance in the regular season finale; keeping the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten Championship and out of the College Football Playoff for the first time since they were last in a Rose Bowl.

Head coach Ryan Day said the Buckeyes’ practices were anything but finesse preparing for the Utes: calling them spirited and physical ahead of what the head coach calls the “ultimate test” Saturday afternoon.

“It's a big challenge for our guys,” Day said. “What a great opportunity for them at the year, really two things, for the younger guys to build the momentum, and for the older guys, to end this the right way.”

The Ohio State head coach had seen progress made. No pressure for a National Championship. Just progress.

Entirely different from the atmosphere surrounding the Rose Bowl in 2019.

Three years ago, Day was next in line and not the center of attention. Instead, he watched head coach Urban Meyer lead the Buckeyes for the final time, salute the marching band and leave the field.

The then-offensive coordinator was then standing next to Meyer in the locker room postgame, going through the same ceremony Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham went through heading into the Fiesta Bowl in 2005: the passing of the whistle from Meyer’s neck to his successor, the official indication that he was ready to take over.