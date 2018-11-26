COLUMBUS, Ohio-- With reports and rumors of potential retirement vortexing through college football circles like a Tornado alley twister, Ohio State coach Urban Meyer received a few questions about his future at his weekly Monday presser.

Midway through the conference, he was asked about his health, how that affects his future, and why the cameras are locked on him as much as the team during games. His reply to the entire line of questioning: "Good."

He re-iterated it a multitude of times, one word, the question re-framed to more specifically ask about his well-being and future with the program. "Good."

Probably by intent, he's left the media and public at large mostly in the dark about what's going on behind the scenes. Why are reports like those published by Pete Thamel out there? Where are the retirement rumors coming from?

Reporters thought that after Michigan would be a better time to ask those questions. Later on in the briefing, a specific inquiry came up again: "Will you be coaching Ohio State next season?"

"I plan to coach, and [Northwestern's] kickoff team is very good too, they really understand contain," Meyer said.

Doesn't exactly inspire confidence.

Mum's the word now, it seems. All one can do is speculate.

Perhaps Meyer is for sure coaching next year, and his dismissal of these questions is because he's angry about reporters focusing on the speculation

Perhaps Meyer is deflecting questions and plans to retire, but doesn't want his future affecting this team.

Perhaps even Meyer doesn't even know his future. His blunt, open responses could be left open for a reason. What we know is that the cyst in his head continues to give him serious headaches in-game, ones that are affecting his health and possibly his coaching ability.



Therefore, he could be in a holding pattern with that issue. Perhaps Meyer is waiting until the offseason, seeking out a more permanent solution to the issue (e.g., invasive surgery), and then determining if he feels fit to continue coaching.

Again, nothing but speculation about his future is possible at this point. Since he may not even know, it's important for Buckeye fans to stress about it less (for now), and enjoy this team's success more.

It did throttle its arch rival and earn a spot in the Big Ten title game Saturday, after all.

