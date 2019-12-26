SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The scene is quite different for Urban Meyer now. This time last year he was conducting interviews as Ohio State's head coach as they prepared to take on Washington in the Rose Bowl.

Now, one year removed from ceremoniously handing over his whistle to Ryan Day, Meyer now gets to sit on the sidelines (not the ones on the field) as he watches Day conduct interviews as the head coach.

Part of Meyer's stepping down last year was his comfortability with Day replacing him as Ohio State's head coach, and while it may not have been clear at the time, Meyer certainly seemed to be on to something with Day set to lead his 13-0 Buckeyes into the Fiesta Bowl against Clemson on Saturday.

Day has obviously excelled in a lot of areas this year, but where does Meyer think Day has done the best job?

"I mean, their team is so healthy and fresh. I think the way he manages practice. The schedule wasn't overly difficult but yet you look out there and they're all healthy - other than Johnathan Cooper - and they're fresh and healthy," Meyer said. "I think he's done, which is a job they've got to manage, the bodies and that's where Mickey [Marotti] is so involved. That's not by accident."

Similar to Meyer and his relationship with Dwayne Haskins, Day is getting to work with a Heisman-caliber quarterback in Justin Fields this season. Fields, who has thrown for 40 touchdowns and ran in 10 more, went from a backup at Georgia to one of the best quarterbacks in the country under Day's tutelage.

Fields has made things look easy against opponents all season with his exceptional athleticism, but Meyer says that Clemson will be unlike anything Fields has gone up against.

"I think he's one of the best players I've ever seen. I think Ryan's the best quarterback coach ever been. So you put those two together, and they use them I think exceptional," Meyer said. "This will be a big challenge. He's not faced a secondary...you look all year, Wisconsin's pretty good, but not like this one. This will be a challenge of challenges."

Meyer has spent the better part of his Saturday's not on the field, but in a booth for Fox's Big Noon Kickoff as one of their premier analysts. He's been praised for giving viewers a better understanding of the game and allowing them to experience one of the best college football coaches break down games and opponents.

Even though his isn't drawing up plays or handling head coaching responsibilities anymore, his football IQ is still kept active through his pregame show, and he has his thoughts of how Day and the Buckeyes should try to handle the Fiesta Bowl.

Considering Meyer was the coach for the previous Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson, he certainly has ideas of what stopped Ohio State back in 2016.

"This is one man's opinion. I would try to get to two first downs on offense every - just somehow get two first downs and that usually tilts the field," Meyer said. "Then you can you know, get a punt, punt it down there or now you're crossing the 50 and you can take more shots. What you can't do is be backed up."

Now, getting to view this game as a fan, he's excited to watch two undefeated teams duke it out for a shot at a national championship.

This is the most star-studded semifinal matchup in the short history of the college football playoffs, but Meyer says that Day isn't worried about the big stage or the implications of the game, but simply getting the Buckeyes off to a fast start.

"Coaches don't look at that, that way. They're just, I mean as a fan, and now as a guy that's watching it, yeah, it feels that way," Meyer said. "I know Ryan Day is worried about the first seven minutes of the game. Let everybody settle down, get your feet in the ground and the environment's going to be incredible."